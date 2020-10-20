The Georgian government has decided to restore regular flights interrupted by the spread of coronavirus with several European countries and Qatar since November 1. This was announced on Tuesday, October 20, by the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

“From November, we will gradually resume regular flights, mainly to European destinations – a new so-called note and a government decree has been issued, which determines the mode of the phased opening of regular flights in November,” she quotes the publication “Georgia Online”…

Turnava noted that the companies that previously operated on the directions of Amsterdam, Vienna, Warsaw, Athens, Vilnius, Dortmund, Katowice and Milan can resume regular flights.

On July 8, Irakli Chikovani, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Georgia on International Relations, said that the country would resume air traffic with Germany, France and the Baltic republics from August.

Later, the Ministry of Economy of Georgia announced the restoration of regular flights from 2 August. It was noted that the first flight will be Munich-Tbilisi.

Since July 1, the European Union has opened borders for residents of 15 countries – non-residents of the alliance. Among them are Georgia, Algeria, Australia, Canada, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay, as well as China “subject to confirmation of reciprocity.”

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the data Worldometer as of October 20, over 40.6 million cases of COVID-19 were registered on the planet, more than 1.1 million people died, 30.3 million were cured.

AT Georgia identified 19.8 thousand patients with coronavirus, while 158 patients died, and 8.6 thousand recovered.