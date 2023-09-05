He Former United States President Donald Trump is approaching a significant trial in Georgia that may determine his future. In that state in the south of the country, the authorities accused him of 13 charges related to his alleged interference in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

(Also read: Video: Daniel Sancho’s lurid confession about the crime of Edwin Arrieta is filtered).

The case in Georgia has gone down in history. Despite being the fourth indictment against the Republican leader, it was in that state that Trump’s first mugshot was taken.

And the case in Georgia promises to continue making history, as the judicial process will be broadcast live through the YouTube platform, placing Trump once again at the epicenter of public attention.

As reported WSB-TVFulton County Judge Scott McAfee conveyed a decision that guarantees that all legal processes related to Donald Trump will be broadcast in real time through the court’s YouTube channel.

“We have been live streaming all of our critical court proceedings through a YouTube channel provided by Fulton County, and we intend to follow the same approach with this case,’ McAfee said during a hearing, according to information from Abc News.

(Keep reading: Visa to the United States: these are the 5 tips to advance the appointment at the Embassy).

What accusations does former President Donald Trump face?

Donald Trump, with an extensive list of charges ranging from falsifying corporate records to paying a porn actress for her silence, he faces 13 indictments.

Among them, those of conspiracy and participation in extortion activities, all related to the alleged intent to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia in which 18 other people were allegedly involved.

Judge McAfee highlighted the possibility of courtroom assistants using mobile devices or computers laptops to communicate.

(We recommend: Edwin Arrieta’s mother speaks for the first time: ‘May God forgive Daniel Sancho, not me’).

However, he stressed that the recording of the trial itself would be restricted to coverage television and radio Yet the live broadcastaccording to information from Telemundo News.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING