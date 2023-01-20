Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili opposed the restoration of air traffic with the Russian Federation

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called for tougher conditions for the stay of Russian citizens in the country. The corresponding message appeared on the official site administration of the head of state.

“We need regulations in the direction of the right to work, registering a business, acquiring property or opening Russian-language schools,” the Georgian leader emphasized.

Zurabishvili also expressed dissatisfaction with the position of the government and the ruling party on the issue of restoring air links with Russia and said that she did not welcome such an intention.

Related materials:

“At a time when all partner countries, in word or deed, express maximum solidarity with the selfless struggle of Ukraine, for me and, I am sure, for the majority of society, the position of the government and the ruling party is, to put it mildly, incomprehensible,” she said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that air traffic between Georgia and Russia would soon be restored. Georgian deputies from the parliamentary majority supported this initiative, noting that it would have a positive impact on the country’s residents.

In October 2022, Zurabishvili stated that she did not rule out a revision of the visa-free regime with Russia against the background of the influx of Russians into the republic.

After her words, Artur Muradyan, vice-president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia for outbound tourism, general director of the Space Travel tour operator, suggested that Tbilisi could set a 90-day limit on the stay of Russian citizens in the republic.