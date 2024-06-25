The third day of Euro 2024 begins for Group “F” where Turkey, Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic are located. The third day of this group will pit Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal against Georgia, while the Czech Republic will face Turkey.
City: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Stadium: Veltins Arena
Date: June 26th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)
VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Czech Republic
|
E 1-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Türkiye
|
D 3-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Montenegro
|
V 1-3
|
Friendly
|
Greece
|
V 0(4)-0(2)
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Luxembourg
|
W 2-0
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Türkiye
|
V 0-3
|
Euro Cup
|
Czech Republic
|
V 2-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Ireland
|
W 3-0
|
Friendly
|
Croatia
|
D 1-2
|
Friendly
|
Finland
|
V 4-2
|
Friendly
Georgia has had a challenging start to Euro 2024. In their first match, they lost 3-1 against an in-form Turkey, although they showed great fight throughout the match. In their second match, they drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic, taking the lead with a penalty in their favor, but could not maintain the advantage. Despite these results, Georgia still has a chance of qualifying as third, depending on the result of the Czech Republic’s next match. They need to get more points than them to advance.
Furthermore, Giorgi Mikautadze stands out as the top scorer of the Euro Cup, with 2 goals, tied with other players such as Musiala.
Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali, Tstaishvili; Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kocborasvili; Kvarastskhelia and Mikautadze.
Portugal has had a solid performance at Euro 2024. In their first match, they achieved an agonizing 2-1 victory against the Czech Republic, with a goal in stoppage time, despite not showing their best level. In the second match, they won a resounding 3-0 victory against a Türkiye that was missing this time. With these results, Portugal is positioned as one of the strong teams in the tournament.
In this match, Cristiano Ronaldo became the top assister in the history of the Euro Cups, further consolidating his legacy in European football.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Gonçalo Inácio, Pepe, António Silva, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Joao Félix, Diogo Dalot, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal is already qualified for the round of 16, but even though nothing is played in the third match, we are betting on a Portuguese victory since they have a higher quality squad and players who need to show Roberto Martínez that they can be important.
The match promises to be entertaining and, despite Georgia’s efforts, Portugal will win by two goals.
Georgia 0-2 Portugal
