Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

Split

Vladimir Putin wants to strengthen Russia’s relationship with Georgia. The Georgian government is not averse.

TBILISI – In the midst of the Ukraine war and the confrontation between pro-Western and pro-Russian camps in Georgia, Vladimir Putin lifted visa requirements for Georgians and the ban on direct flights from the Caucasus republic to Russia. With this, the Russian President is fueling the debates in Georgia again. The Georgian ruling party “Georgian Dream” is considered to be pro-Russian, and large sections of the population would like to join the European Union (EU).

Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiavili said Putin’s plan would make life easier for a million Georgians living in Russia. The leader of the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobachidze, also mentioned this number. According to the Georgian news portal AccentNews he shares false claims with it. According to official figures from the Russian census, there were just under 200,000 Georgians living in Russia.

Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili also welcomed the plans: Resuming direct flights will help Georgians living in Russia “reunite with their homeland.” She argued that the border is open to vehicles anyway.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Georgia moves towards Russia – USA threatens sanctions

In the west, the renewed rapprochement between the Georgian government and Russia is not well received. The United States is already threatening sanctions against Georgia if direct flights to Russia are actually resumed. “The entire Western community has broken away from this brutal regime. Now is not the time to deepen relations with Russia,” a US State Department official told the Georgian media AccentNews. The flights could lead to sanctions against Georgian airlines.

“Further provocation”: Georgia’s president is opposed to Putin – and to her own government

However, Georgia itself is also divided. Putin’s decrees are a “further provocation,” wrote Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili Twitter. “The resumption of direct flights and the lifting of visa requirements with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and occupies our territory!” Russian soldiers have controlled the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the 2008 Russo-Georgian war.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili (archive photo) condemns new Putin decrees. © Nicolo Vincenzo Malvestuto/dpa

In another tweet Zurabishvili also spoke out in favor of a pro-European course: “We don’t need any gifts from Russia disguised as a kind of concession. In today’s situation we are on the same side as all our European friends!”

Georgian government moves closer to Russia in Ukraine war

The government around the “Georgian Dream” party has often attracted attention with its anti-Western rhetoric. During the Ukraine war, she shared the Russian claim that the West wanted to open a second front against Russia in Georgia.

In March the government wanted to pass a law against the influence of foreign agents, which would have allowed the media and other organizations to be classified as agents. After massive protests by thousands of Georgians, the government withdrew the proposed law. At the same time, however, she accused foreign forces of wanting to overthrow the government by force. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also suspected outside influence and suspected parallels to the Maidan protests in Ukraine. (ms)