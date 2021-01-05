In the US, things are getting serious again: the Senate runoff elections in Georgia are all about everything for Republicans and Democrats. The latest polls make you sit up and take notice.

Update from January 4, 2021: In Georgia There’s a showdown in American politics on Tuesday, January 5th. Two seats in the Senate will be awarded in a runoff election – these could be for Joe Biden result in a stalemate in Congress. Or the chance to rule largely unhindered. The outgoing US President Donald Trump leads the day before the runoff election not only against democrats, but also against politicians from within its own ranks.

As the “Surrender Caucus”, the “Committee of Surrender”, he describes party colleagues who no longer attack the presidency of the Democrat Joe Biden. They “will go down in history as a shame, as weak and incompetent ‘guardians’ of our nation,” Trump rages on Twitter.

The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

Georgia: Are Trump’s Republicans Losing Everything? Surveys suggest fiasco – Loeffler and Perdue in a dilemma

First report from January 3, 2021:

Atlanta / Washington – On Tuesday (January 5th) it will be in the United States Time for the next one big political showdown: In the state Georgia* will be in Runoff elections two Senate seats awarded. And what doesn’t sound like big politics at first, could be for them United States The consequences of the presidential elections are similar to those of the presidential elections: the question is whether Donald Trump’s Republican Can build a kind of permanent ban in Congress against new President Joe Biden – or whether Biden can rule largely unhindered.

Georgia: Runoff election sets course for major US politics – Trump’s Republicans could face debacle

So that the conservatives in the senate the majority keep at least one of the two at stake in Georgia Mandates * win. In the state that usually elects to be republican, it’s actually not rocket science. But youngest Survey Results are likely to raise the alarm sirens among the Republicans. At the same time, the polls could become a final indirect vote on Trump himself.

Initially, only one poll provided information about the mood of the voters after Christmas. Ironically, the Trafalgar Group institute, which is more closely related to Trump, has published it – and a tendency to two successes of the Democrats against the incumbent *.

Runoff election in Georgia: Republicans Loeffler and Perdue fall behind according to polls

For the runoff duel between the Democrats Jon Ossof and the Republican David Perdue Trafalgar raised a margin of 2.1 percentage points in favor of Ossof. Including voters who are not yet fully determined, the democratic challenger even rose by 2.7 percentage points: the result was 50.4 percent to 47.7 percent.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Senate runoff election campaign in Georgia. © Robin Rayne / www.imago-images.de

The tendency in the very unequal duel between Senator Kelly Loeffler (Republicans) and the black clergyman Reverend Raphael Warnock (Democrats): A result of 49.6 percent to 48.8 percent for Warnock showed the mood of December 29th.

Trump’s election defiance overshadows the Senate runoff election in Georgia – approval for still-US president falls

Although the election of the people’s representatives in the Senate formally has nothing to do with the presidential decision, it overshadows US election continued the struggle for mandates in Georgia. The Trump camp recently increased the pressure on Republican MPs not to recognize the election result. Loeffler and Perdue – the last one is currently in corona quarantine – are apparently hesitant to distance themselves from the outgoing president. Because of course Trump is also an important factor among the voters in Georgia.

When the Senate blocked Trump’s veto on the defense budget, both abstained, Perdue also due to his quarantine-related absence. But it remains to be seen whether it is politically a good decision to hold Trump up. According to recent surveys by the Rasmussen and Suffolk Institutes, the US population the Rejection for the President’s policy has recently risen sharply – according to Rasmussen Reports by a whopping nine percentage points to 54 percent. The previously loyal media had also turned away. At the same time, Trump wants to play a strong role as “kingmaker” with the Republicans in the future.

USA: Trump’s Republicans could lose Congress in Georgia – Biden can hope for great freedoms

For Loeffler and Perdue, meanwhile, the pressure to show a clear edge is increasing. The Berkeley professor and book author Robert Reich about wrote on Sunday (January 3) in a tweet directly to the two Republican senators. His question: will the two incumbents try to win the election Joe Bidens still to be blocked as Trump is calling for it? “The people of Georgia deserve your answer before they decide whether you want to continue to represent them,” said the politics professor – albeit as a former Secretary Bill Clintons should also have a clear preference for the outcome of the election.

Loeffler and Perdue: Will you vote for or against certifying Biden’s win on Wednesday? The people of Georgia deserve your answer before they decide on Tuesday whether they want you to continue to represent them. – Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 2, 2021

One thing is clear: the final meters in the election race will be very decisive. If both Loeffler and Perdue lose their posts, it becomes one in the Senate Stalemate between Democrats and Republicans give. The decisive vote would then have Vice President Kamala Harris. And Biden’s Democrats already have a majority in the House of Representatives. The result in this scenario: The democrat would have the best chance of getting his most important concerns largely unhindered through the parliament. (fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

