Fulton County authorities in Atlanta have released the mugshot taken of Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, when he appeared today as a defendant in the proceeding for attempting to subvert the Georgia vote. An embarrassing practice for the former “mayor of America” ​​and the former New York prosecutor who had defeated the mafia families in the Big Apple using the anti-racket law that he is now accused of having violated. He is indicted for thirteen crimes, ranging from conspiracy to subvert the vote, making false statements to the authorities and violating the Rico Act, a law designed to target gangs and white-collar workers.

$150,000 bail

Rudy Giuliani, after registering his data at the Fulton County prison, Atlanta, will be released after paying a bail of 150 thousand dollars, fifty thousand less than the amount set for Donald Trump, the main of the nineteen indicted for the attempt to subvert in Georgia the result of the 2020 presidential election.

“Incrimination is an attack on the American people”

“I am honored to be involved in this proceeding because it is a battle to defend our way of life and our constitution, if it can happen to me it can happen to everyone,” Giuliani told reporters after turning himself in. “This indictment is a farce. It’s not an attack on me, it’s not an attack on President Trump, and all the people who are indicted. It’s an attack on the American people,” he added. “They indicted me because I defended an American citizen as a lawyer,” he continued, attacking prosecutor Fani Willis and assuring that “I will never admit the charges.” Giuliani also accused the FBI of having “stolen” his iCloud account.

Trump: New York’s Greatest Mayor Arrested

“The greatest mayor in the history of New York City was just arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for the integrity of the election.” Donald Trump writes it on his social network, Truth, commenting on the arrest of Rudy Giuliani, who today handed himself over to the authorities of the Fulton County prison, Atlanta, Georgia, for the usual mugshot and fingerprints. Giuliani, free on bail after having paid 150,000 dollars, must answer for thirteen counts of having attempted, together with eighteen others, including Trump himself, to subvert the electoral result of the 2020 presidential elections. «The elections – he adds Trump in the post – they were rigged and stolen. How sad for our country!”