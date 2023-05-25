Georgian Airways to launch transit flights for Russians to five European cities in June

Georgian air carrier Georgian Airways will launch transit flights to Europe for Russians. About it RTVI said the founder of the company, Tamaz Gaiashvili.

According to him, from June 15, Russian citizens will have access to flights to five European cities with one transfer. Domestic tourists will be able to fly from Tbilisi to Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca and Thessaloniki.

“Let’s see how this case goes,” Gaiashvili said. — But we think that there will be sufficient demand on these routes. It will be more convenient and faster through Tbilisi than in other directions.”

The founder of the airline also noted that, according to the forecasts of Georgian Airways, the passenger flow between the Russian Federation and Georgia will gradually recover. “Naturally, we will maintain air links with Russia,” he added. “Nothing will happen to this. The government of Georgia welcomed this decision very warmly. God grant that it will never be interrupted again.”

Earlier in May, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said launching direct flights with Russia was a natural process. The head of government stressed that flights between the two states are important for the million ethnic Georgians living in the territory of the Russian Federation.