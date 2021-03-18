Georgia will continue to use the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, despite the fact that one of the nurses fell into a coma after being vaccinated with the indicated drug. This was announced on March 18 by the head of the country’s Ministry of Health Yekaterina Tikaradze.

Tikaradze noted that the department received an opinion on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which states that the drug is safe.

“It has more benefits than risks, which gives no country any reason to refuse to use it. Based on this, the council decided that the vaccination process for AstraZeneca will continue unhindered, ”the minister said at a briefing after the expert group meeting.

The head of the Georgian Ministry of Health added that the special commission continued to study the nurse’s case.

Earlier that day, it became known that a nurse in the Georgian city of Akhaltsikhe fell into a coma a few minutes after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with a drug from the company AstraZeneca. It was reported that the health worker’s condition was assessed as serious. After vaccination, as they said in the hospital, she had anaphylactic shock.

At the same time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday that the drug AstraZeneca is safe and effective against COVID-19. However, the danger of developing blood clots will be warned in the description of the drug.

However, in many European countries, from March 15, they stopped using the drug due to the increased incidence of thrombosis after vaccination. So, in Denmark, a patient died after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. In Norway, three health workers were hospitalized with blood clots after being vaccinated. Similar cases have been reported in Australia, Slovakia, Italy and other countries.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili was vaccinated against the coronavirus by AstraZeneca on March 18. Universal vaccination against COVID-19 in the country began on March 15.

Since the beginning of March, restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted in Georgia. Restaurants have resumed their work in the country – they can work on weekdays. In addition, the hotel resumed its work in ski resort towns, kindergartens and universities, museums and libraries, as well as sections, gyms, theaters and a number of other institutions.