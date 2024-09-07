Georgia thrashes Czech Republic 4-0 in UEFA Nations League match

The Georgian national football team defeated the Czech Republic on its home field in the first round of the UEFA Nations League in Group 1 Division B. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The match took place on Saturday, September 7, and ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the hosts. The winners’ goals were scored by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Chakvetadze, George Mikautadze and Giorgi Kochorashvili. The Czechs’ goal was scored by Lukas Kalvach.

In addition to Georgia and the Czech Republic, Group 1 of the Nations League Division B also includes Ukraine and Albania. They will meet later on September 7.

Georgia played the Czech Republic in the group stage of Euro 2024. That meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.