Thursday, August 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Georgia | The ruling party wants to ban the main opposition party and limit the rights of minorities to the Russian model

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Georgia | The ruling party wants to ban the main opposition party and limit the rights of minorities to the Russian model
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Parliamentary elections will be held in October in the country that deviated from the EU path.

Georgia the leading Georgian Dream party wants to ban the country’s largest opposition party if the ruling party wins the October elections.

The project announced on Tuesday is reported, among other things, by a web magazine Politico.

In the statement, the opposition party UNM is accused, among other things, of causing the war against Russia in 2008 and of intending to open a second front in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. No grounds are presented for the claims.

In addition to banning the opposition party, Georgian Dream plans to enact a law restricting the rights of sexual minorities in the country, modeled after Russia.

In addition, the ruling party announced its intention to “peacefully restore” Georgia’s territorial unity.

This was not specified in more detail, but the country’s opposition fears that it means giving in to the handing over of disputed Abkhazia and South Ossetia to Russia.

Nika Melia, leader of the main opposition party UNM, speaks to the media as she leaves prison after a court ordered her release on EU bail in Rustavi in ​​2021. Picture: Vano Shlamov/AFP

For Georgia was granted EU candidate country status last December, but the process has practically stopped.

Georgia passed a Russian-style law in May that forces foreign-funded media and organizations to register as promoters of foreign interests.

The adoption of the law was opposed in large demonstrations.

#Georgia #ruling #party #ban #main #opposition #party #limit #rights #minorities #Russian #model

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mallorca: Taxi driver beaten up by Germans

Mallorca: Taxi driver beaten up by Germans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]