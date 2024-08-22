Georgia | The ruling party wants to ban the main opposition party and limit the rights of minorities to the Russian model

Georgia|Parliamentary elections will be held in October in the country that deviated from the EU path.

Georgia the leading Georgian Dream party wants to ban the country’s largest opposition party if the ruling party wins the October elections.

The project announced on Tuesday is reported, among other things, by a web magazine Politico.

In the statement, the opposition party UNM is accused, among other things, of causing the war against Russia in 2008 and of intending to open a second front in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. No grounds are presented for the claims.

In addition to banning the opposition party, Georgian Dream plans to enact a law restricting the rights of sexual minorities in the country, modeled after Russia.

In addition, the ruling party announced its intention to “peacefully restore” Georgia’s territorial unity.

This was not specified in more detail, but the country’s opposition fears that it means giving in to the handing over of disputed Abkhazia and South Ossetia to Russia.

Nika Melia, leader of the main opposition party UNM, speaks to the media as she leaves prison after a court ordered her release on EU bail in Rustavi in ​​2021.

For Georgia was granted EU candidate country status last December, but the process has practically stopped.

Georgia passed a Russian-style law in May that forces foreign-funded media and organizations to register as promoters of foreign interests.

The adoption of the law was opposed in large demonstrations.