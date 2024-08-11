Georgian Defense Minister Chikovani Surprised by US Decision to Postpone Military Exercises

The head of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani, expressed surprise at the decision of the US authorities to postpone the joint military exercises “Worthy Partner – 2024”. His words are quoted RIA Novosti.

The head of the Georgian department expressed disappointment in such a decision during a meeting with American officials. This week, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner visited Tbilisi on a working visit. Chikovani said that the announcement of the postponement of joint military exercises was “painful” for Georgia.

The minister also noted that continuing the dialogue was beneficial not only to his country, but also to the United States. At the same time, Chikovani assured that Georgian soldiers continue to prepare for international military exercises that are scheduled to take place next year.

Earlier, it became known that the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili refused to meet with US senators in Tbilisi. At the same time, according to the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Ivanishvili did not disclose the reasons for such a decision. Before that, the speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili announced the refusal of the ruling party in the republic to send mercenaries to Ukraine, which the authorities of the European Union (EU) insisted on.