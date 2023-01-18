Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream Democratic Georgia party, said on January 18 that Georgia would support the resumption of direct flights to Russia.

According to him, about a million compatriots in Russia suffered from the closure of flights to the republic in 2019.

“The decision taken in 2019 made their conditions and situation very difficult. If flights are resumed, of course, this is very important for our fellow citizens, and we will welcome this, ”Kobakhidze commented on the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the hope for an early restoration of air traffic with Georgia on the air of the TV channel Imedi.

Earlier, on January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that direct flights from Russia to Georgia would be restored in the near future. According to him, Tbilisi can withstand pressure from the West and defend its economic interests.

On December 10, Zurab Abashidze, Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for Relations with the Russian Federation, announced that the issue of resuming direct flights between Georgia and Russia is not on the agenda today.

At the same time, the head of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Denis Gonchar, said that Russia admits the possibility of resuming direct flights with Georgia and simplifying the visa regime with Georgian citizens, but subject to the formation of the necessary prerequisites.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of a temporary ban on passenger flights with Georgia from July 8, 2019. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called this decision forced against the background of the unstable political situation in the country.