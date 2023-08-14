The jury is examining whether Trump violated the law by trying to tilt the 2020 election result in the US state of Georgia in favor of the Republicans. After that election, the former president and his allies spread untrue stories about electoral fraud. They insisted that Trump had not lost at all. They put pressure on local administrators and employees of electoral councils, including in the state of Georgia, and tried to replace so-called electors, who play an important role in the result in the US, with their own people.