The Georgian Ministry of Health has decided to stop vaccinating against the coronavirus with the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca all citizens under the age of 55 due to the risk of blood clots. It is reported by TASS with reference to the deputy head of the department Tamara Gabunia.

According to her, the authorities decided to take such a step after consulting the council of experts at the ministry. The official stressed that the ban will not apply to those who have already received the first dose of the drug, as well as people from the groups most vulnerable to coronavirus. At the same time, Gabunia stressed that the proven benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the potential harm.

Earlier it became known that after the injection of AstraZeneca in Georgia, another doctor died. In total, the side effects of the drug led to the death of two people. According to the latest data, more than 286 thousand people have been infected with the coronavirus in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination against coronavirus in the country began in mid-March. To date, more than 16 thousand people have received an injection from the disease. In addition to AstraZeneca, a consignment of the American Pfizer vaccine has also arrived in the republic. Tbilisi expects to receive up to a million doses of this drug.