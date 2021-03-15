Former Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Nino Burjanadze spoke about the opportunity to improve relations with Russia. The oppositionist announced this on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow”, reports RIA News…

Burjanadze noted that the only person who can positively or negatively influence Russian-Georgian relations is Russian President Vladimir Putin. The politician stressed that no matter how difficult it is, it is necessary to conduct a dialogue with Moscow. At the same time, according to her, if there is a desire to change something, then it is necessary to talk with someone who can really influence politics.

The oppositionist also noted that, of course, there are serious problems between Moscow and Tbilisi. Thus, she added that Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is a very difficult moment for Georgia.

Earlier, the former speaker of the Georgian parliament said that in the mass consciousness of the country’s population, especially among young people, the image of Russia is extremely negative. She explained that at one time this was facilitated by the policy of the “National Movement” and Mikhail Saakashvili.

Abkhazia declared independence after the 1992-1993 war with Georgia. In August 2008, Georgia sent troops into South Ossetia in an attempt to regain control of the region. After Russian intervention, the Georgian military was driven out of the conflict zone. In the same month, Moscow officially recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as Abkhazia. Later, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria announced the recognition of South Ossetia. In addition to these four countries, Vanuatu announced the recognition of Abkhazia. In 2018, the independence of the two republics was recognized by Syria.