Parliament Speaker Papuashvili: Georgia was required to impose sanctions against Russia

Foreign countries demanded that Georgia impose sanctions against Russia after the start of the special operation in Ukraine. This was reported by the speaker of parliament Shalva Papuashvili, reports TASS.

“Now we are being told that no one asked us to impose sanctions. We were asked very nicely,” he said, adding that the calls to this effect were not made publicly, but behind closed doors. The speaker did not specify which countries he was talking about.

Earlier, Papuashvili said that representatives of certain countries were pushing Tbilisi to send troops to Ukraine. He noted that he did not understand why the country was required to do so, while not a single NATO member had sent its troops to Kyiv.