Spain did not get off to a good start in the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Those of Luis Enrique, great favorites of the group, did not go beyond the draw against a combative Greece. A controversial penalty from Iñigo Martínez put the national team on the ropes. One more day it was shown that, in the face of closed defenses, there is a bump in attack. Lack of overflow, verticality and shots between the three suits. Against Georgia, combined a priori weaker than the first rival, it will be a new test to show that this generation has a lot of gunpowder left.

Schedule: what time is the Georgia-Spain qualifying for the World Cup?

The Georgia-Spain qualification for the World Cup will be played on Sunday, March 28, 2020 from 18:00.

Television: how to watch the World Cup qualifying Georgia-Spain live on TV?

The Georgia-Spain qualification for the World Cup can be enjoyed live on television through La 1 de Televisión Española.

Internet: how to follow the Georgia-Spain qualifying for the World Cup online?

The match between Georgia and Spain can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute.