The South Ossetia region, located in northern Georgia, will hold a referendum on its integration into Russia on July 17, members of former President Anatoli Bibílov announced on Friday. The Kremlin recognized South Ossetia’s independence after the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and deployed its troops there.

The authorities of the separatist region of South Ossetia, a Georgian territory supported by Moscow, announced this Friday, May 13, the holding of a referendum on its integration into Russia on July 17.

Former President Anatoly Bibilov “signed a decree on holding a referendum in the Republic of South Ossetia,” his office said in a statement, referring to the “historic aspiration” of the inhabitants of this small Caucasian territory to join Russia. , with which it borders.

“We are going home,” Bibílov commented in a Telegram message. “The time has come to unite once and for all”, “South Ossetia and Russia will be together”. “This is the beginning of a great new story,” he added.

Anatoly Bibilov failed to win re-election as regional president earlier this month and Russia expressed hope that his successor Alan Gagloev would give “continuity” to relations with Moscow.

Georgia considers the project “unacceptable”

South Ossetia was at the center of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war, after which the Kremlin recognized its independence, as well as that of another breakaway region of Georgia, Abkhazia, and established military bases there.

Representatives of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, whose independence has also been recognized by Moscow, have also expressed interest in joining the Russian Federation.

The announcement of the upcoming referendum in Ossetia came on the 79th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused an outpouring of solidarity in Georgia. Authorities in Tbilisi, the capital, had previously described the proposed referendum as “unacceptable”.

In August 2008, Russia attacked Georgia, whose government was fighting pro-Russian militias in the region, after they bombed Georgian villages.

The fighting ended after five days with the establishment of an EU-brokered ceasefire, but left more than 700 dead and tens of thousands of ethnic Georgians displaced.

With AFP, adapted from its French version.