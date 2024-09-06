According to the criteria of

This is a security system that had been implemented at Apalachee School just a week and a half ago. According to Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, in a conversation with Telemundo, Teachers have a button in establishments that when pressed three times alerts the authorities, giving them the location of the threatened school.

Smith is convinced that Thanks to the new security system, many lives were saved.although the four deaths at the hands of the young shooter could not be avoided.

As detailed EFE, The killer was identified as Colt Gray, 14-year-old Apalachee studentA chilling detail of the incident is that in 2023 Gray had been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged threats to carry out a shooting over the Internet.

The shooting in Georgia left four dead.

The fatalities of the Georgia school shooting

Colt Gray, who was able to access a rifle belonging to his father, ended the lives of four people, two teachers and two studentswhich all of Georgia and the United States are mourning.

Christian Angulo was 14 years old and was described by those close to him as loving and sweet; Mason Schermerhorn was also 14 years old and was described as a cheerful young man who enjoyed reading and playing video games; Richard Aspinwall, 39 years oldwas a math teacher and one of the coaches of the Apalachee football team and Christina Irimie, 53 years oldwas also a mathematics teacher at the institution, as detailed EFE.