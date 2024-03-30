According to the newspaper The Sun, The woman who had just been widowed decided to meet people on social networks, that is how he met a man on Facebook who called himself Caleb and who told him that he was a Red Cross doctor and worked in Yemen in the Middle East.
The woman began to create a romantic bond with the man, who He assured her that he would soon return to the United States. and that he wanted to settle in another area, since he had also lost his partner.
The love scam that cost a woman in Georgia all her savings
Jennifer Dennis said in an interview for ABC 11 Newswho doesn't know how he did it but everything seemed legitimate, so She agreed to move in with him and buy a house in Cary, a town in North Carolina.
After giving him his savings, The woman traveled by car with her son to North Carolina to see the house she was supposed to share with the man she met on Facebook. Upon arriving at the property, she realized it was still occupied. The owner informed them that he had no intention of selling it, so The scam was exposed.
Jennifer received a photo of the man, who had supposedly been beaten and it was the last time she heard from him. During those days, the woman's economic situation led her to sleep with her son in the car. Shortly after They were helped by their church community.
