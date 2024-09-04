14-Year-Old Boy Shoots at Georgia High School, Kills 4 and injured at least 9. The victims of the shooting at theApalachee High School in Winder They are 2 teachers and 2 students. The police stopped the killer: a 14-year-old boy.

When officers arrived, students took refuge in the nearby stadium and were only able to leave the area safely around 11:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Barrow County School District told the Post. Apalachee High School has been closed, and other schools in the county have also been placed on lockdown, ABC News reported, citing the school district.

US President Joe Biden was informed of the “tragic shooting” by his Homeland Security adviser, Liz Sherwood-Randall, the White House said.

“It’s a senseless tragedy,” said Kamala Harris, the US vice president and Democratic candidate for the White House. Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, Harris said: “It’s shameful that every day in our country, in the United States of America, parents have to send their children to school and worry if they’re going to come home alive. We have to stop this. It doesn’t have to happen this way.”