Georgia says it met the requirements to enter the European Union

The Georgian Prime MinisterIrakli Garibashvili, assured this Tuesday that the Caucasian country met the twelve necessary requirements to receive the status of a candidate country for entry into the European Union (EU).

“The twelve recommendations that were set for us have been fully complied with by Parliament and the Government,” Garibashvili said in a speech to take stock of the year that is ending.

In June of this year, the EU granted the status of candidate country to Ukraine and Moldova, but not to Georgia, which it asked, among other measures, to reduce political polarization and the de-linkage of the country, as well as the strengthening of its democratic institutions.

However, Brussels did recognize the “European perspective” of the Caucasian country.

According to Garibashvili it is the biggest event of the year in Georgia. “The biggest event of the year is the decision of the EU to grant us the European perspective, something that was difficult to imagine before. The war in Ukraine accelerated those processes,” she opined.

Last November, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, stressed that Georgia is making “important progress” on the way to receiving EU candidate country status.

According to what the president of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, told EFE, his country hopes that 2023 will be a year of progress towards its integration into the community bloc, a priority goal of the country’s foreign policy.

“We are confident that in the new year Georgia will continue to advance along the path of integration into the European Union,” said the head of the legislature.

