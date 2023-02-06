Georgia | Saakashvili’s appeal was rejected, the ex-president weakened by the hunger strike remains imprisoned

Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for abuse of power in 2018. He was arrested the following year after returning to the country, and the sentence was carried out.

Georgian the court decided on Monday to keep the ex-president of the country Mikhail Saakashvili, 55, still in custody. The ex-president’s lawyers have demanded a postponement of the sentence and Saakashvili’s release due to his poor health.

Saakashvili has been hospitalized since last year, when he went on a 50-day hunger strike to protest his imprisonment.

According to the ex-president’s doctor, Saakashvili is in danger of dying because he lost nearly 50 kilograms during his hunger strike.

Among other things, the Council of Europe has demanded Saakashvili’s release and defined the ex-president as a political prisoner. The human rights organization Amnesty International has called Saakashvili’s sentence a political revenge.