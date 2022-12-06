Georgians return to the polls on Tuesday for a runoff that will take place just four weeks after they cast their ballots in this year’s US midterm elections. This final vote could give Democrats a slightly more comfortable majority in the Senate. Two African-Americans appear on the ballot for the first time as candidates from the main parties: Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate supported by Donald Trump and a former football star, and Raphael Warnock, a Democratic incumbent and Baptist pastor.

Following big Democratic victories in Nevada and Arizona, which sealed their control of the Senate last month, a runoff victory in Georgia on Tuesday, December 6, would give Democrats a slightly more comfortable majority there.

This is important, he says. steven ekovich, a professor specializing in US politics at the American University in Paris, as several Democratic senators, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, “like to hold the Senate hostage” by not always voting according to party lines. He would also help reduce the need for Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote on major pieces of legislation.

However, from a more symbolic point of view, a victory in Georgia would be an “important milestone” for Democrats because of their “historic ties” to civil rights leader Martin Luther King, he explains. Cécile Coquet-MokokoProfessor of American Civilization at St-Quentin University in France.

Former President Barack Obama has also turned to Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church and a junior senator from Georgia since January 2021, campaigning with him.

first two times

This race is also important because it marks the first time that two African-Americans, each viewed very differently by Georgia’s African-American community, are major-party candidates vying for a Senate seat.

The polls At the polls on November 9, 90% of African-Americans voted for Warnock, while 70% of whites voted for Herschel Walker, a former football star who played at the University of Georgia and later in the NFL. for 12 seasons. According to Ekovich, Walker is popular with many white voters because he “fits his caricature of what a black man, for example, is abusive to women,” he says.

Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop in Ellijay, Georgia, USA, December 5, 2022. ©Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Since launching his campaign, Walker has faced accusations of domestic abuse, infidelity and volatile behavior. His ex-wife and an ex-girlfriend of his have claimed that he threatened to shoot them in the head.

A pro-life candidate, he has also been accused of paying for abortions for two women with whom he had had relationships. Walker is “one of the Donald Trump impersonators,” adds Coquet-Mokoko. He has presented himself as someone outside the political establishment, who will represent the average citizen and does not care about the accusations of sexual abuse, the latter would have been “political suicide” if they had been revealed in a time before Trump, says the expert.

This is the first time the disputed state of Georgia will hold a runoff since Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill bill sb 202 on March 25, 2021.

In a state already known for voter suppression tactics, this new collection of voting laws, among other things, reduces the time between the midterm elections and the runoff from 9 to 4 weeks, which means that voters new voters cannot register to vote since the November 7 deadline will have passed, and it provides domestic and absentee voters a much shorter window to cast their ballots on time.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senator from Georgia, speaks during a midterm runoff election rally at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2022. ©Cheney Orr/Reuters

Coquet-Mokoko explains that these voter suppression laws “could have a strong impact on elections if there is high Republican voter turnout, as it is a well-known fact that Democratic voters tend to vote by mail or vote early.” “.

He adds: “Georgians have had to deal with a long history of voter suppression. The runoff, after all, is itself a legacy of voter suppression.” Despite this, voters stood in long lines and turned out in record numbers for the first day of early voting in Georgia, on October 17.

This runoff also “in a sense represents the dilemma unfolding in the Republican Party, about what to do with its Trump base and how to get back to a party that is focused on conservative principles,” rather than just attracting the attention of the media. Eskovich says.

Following disappointing performances by many Trump-backed candidates such as Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Eskovich and sean saffordan associate professor at Science Po Paris, agree that if Walker loses Tuesday’s vote, which according to the last poll suggests that it will, this election will have shown that Trump’s grip on the Republican Party is loosening. He will also show that his strategy of endorsing a high profile person who is willing to “play by the rules” and “prove his loyalty to Trump” will no longer guarantee widespread support from the electorate.

Looking at the future

Turnout by young people (ages 18-29) in the 2022 midterm elections was the second highest in nearly three decades, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (Circle).

According to Coquet-Mokoko, this seems to indicate that more and more young people are aware of the racial history behind voter suppression laws, especially those enacted in southern states during the height of the Jim Crow period, as well as the importance of voting

Following the House of Representatives’ decision to pass a law on July 19 codifying same-sex marriage nationwide, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of Roe v. Wade on June 24, Coquet- Mokoko believes that Georgia could serve as an example of the “need to protect the right to vote.”

That is, if the Democrats are brave enough to introduce a bill that strengthens the Voting Act of 1965, which was introduced to outlaw racially discriminatory voting practices across the country, especially in southern states. Ultimately, it could be a good way for Republicans and Democrats to come together, as both sides “feel their right to vote is under threat,” Coquet-Mokoko concludes.

*Article adapted from its original in English