Association of Georgian Banks: Zolotaya Korona was checked for compliance with sanctions

The financial transfer system “Golden Crown” did not work in Georgia due to sanctions compliance checks. This was reported by the head of the Association of Banks of Georgia Alexander Dzneladze, reports RIA Novosti.

“The banking and financial sector investigated the connection between Zolotaya Korona and other persons subject to sanctions by the international community. As a result of the study, we can clearly say that, to date, the connection between Zolotaya Korona and any person subject to sanctions has not been confirmed,” he said.

Dzneladze stressed that the system has now been restored. According to Georgian media, the suspension was due to the US imposing sanctions on the Financial Technologies Center, the developer of software for Zolotaya Korona.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s CenterCredit Bank (BCK) disabled the option of transfers via Zolotaya Korona in its mobile application for the Android operating system. However, transfers via Zolotaya Korona are still advertised on the bank’s website.