Tbilisi Mayor Kaladze: Georgia does not join the war against Russia and welcomes tourists

The Georgian authorities refuse to join the war against Russia. This was stated by the Secretary General of the ruling party of the republic “Georgian Dream”, Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze, reports TASS.

He stressed that in Georgia “there will be no second front”, adding that the republic does not join the sanctions against the Russian Federation. In addition, Kaladze noted that the country welcomes the arrival of Russian tourists.

The mayor of the Georgian capital also commented on information about Kamaz trucks with Russian license plates seen in Tbilisi, which allegedly participated in repair work on Petr Melikishvili Avenue. The politician said that this information is not true, while saying that in general he has nothing against the movement of cars with Russian numbers around the city.

Earlier, Anri Okhanashvili, Chairman of the Committee on Legal Affairs of the Georgian Parliament, commented on the demand of the opposition led by the United National Movement party of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens. According to him, in this way political opponents seek to destabilize the situation in the country and provoke a conflict with the Russian Federation.