Two days of massive demonstrations and criticism from the European Union have scuttled the attempt by Georgia’s leading party, Georgian Dream, to pass a law modeled on Russian legislation to gag the media and non-governmental organizations. “As the ruling party, we have made the decision to unconditionally withdraw the bill that we supported,” the pro-Russian formation announced this Thursday through a statement, not without noting that the opposition’s criticism of this law is based on “lies ”. The opposition parties have shown their distrust of this decision and have announced that they will continue with the protest actions.

The protests began in the capital, Tbilisi, after the approval of the bill in first reading in Parliament on Tuesday the 7th. At least 133 people were arrested between March 7 and 8 in front of the headquarters of the legislature, according to the Ministry of the Interior, and the security forces used tear gas, water cannons and sonic weapons to disperse them. The latest clashes with the police occurred this past dawn in the Georgian capital. The demonstrators burned two cars, one of them belonging to the police.

The protesters were joined by opposition parties and Georgian President Salomé Zurabishvili. The Head of State issued a message to the nation in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, where she was on an official trip, in which she warned that this measure put the country’s entry into the EU at risk. The high community representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, also stressed that the new law was very worrying and did not meet European democratic requirements.

Protesters move a garbage container in front of a burning police car, Thursday night in Tbilisi. Zurab Tsertsvadze / Associated Press / Lapress

Despite the announcement of the revocation of the law, the Georgian opposition has announced that it will continue its protest actions against this controversial project. “We don’t believe Georgian Dream. Explain how the project is legally withdrawn. For now, the procedure is very ambiguous,” the leader of the Guircham party, Tsotné Koberidze, was quoted as saying by the Efe news agency at a joint press conference with the country’s opposition. “We will continue the protests until Georgia takes a guaranteed pro-Western course,” Koberidze stressed.

Guircham and other formations of the Georgian opposition called a new demonstration for this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time) on Rustaveli avenue, the main artery of the Georgian capital. Thousands of protesters have participated in it, demanding the release of those detained in the protests of the last two days.

Away from the EU candidacy

Georgia requested its accession to the EU in March 2022 definitively pushed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the Twenty-seven refused to grant it the status of candidate, something that Moldova and Ukraine did achieve, alleging the stagnation of the political and judicial reforms required by Brussels to formally start the accession procedure.

Georgia’s foreign agents bill, inspired by another Kremlin namesake, meant that any activist or organization receiving at least 20% of its funding from abroad would be blacklisted by the Ministry of Interior. The label of foreign agent would impose a series of draconian restrictions and obligations, and in the case of not complying with them they would face fines or even sentences of up to five years in prison. The ruling Georgian Dream had justified the law by saying it was necessary to rein in critics of the powerful Georgian Orthodox Church, which continues to wield great weight in the country’s politics and society.

In the case of Russia, the law on foreign agents has been tightened since the arrest of opponent Alexei Navalni in 2021 and it is no longer necessary to receive foreign funding: it is enough to be considered a person or organization under the vague concept of “foreign influence” to have the obligation to show the destination of each ruble spent and label each public manifestation with a message that warns of the condition of foreign agent. Thanks to this legislation, the Russian authorities have been able to close NGOs that defend human rights and for the preservation of historical memory such as Memorial.

The Georgian opposition has long criticized the Georgian Dream for what it sees as being too close to Moscow, despite the dispute between the two countries over the self-proclaimed independent Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia with Russian support. In 2008, Georgia’s attempt to regain control of these two regions by military force sparked the so-called Five Day War with Russia and its separatist allies, which it resulted in just over 600 deaths. Moscow then recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Georgia considers “occupied territories”, as independent states. The Kremlin placed supposedly “peacekeeping” troops there — who have become soldiers garrisoned in military bases, some 13,000 between the two regions, according to Tbilisi estimates — and forced the departure of international mediators and observers.

Moscow has distanced itself from the processing of Georgian law. “Nothing has been inspired by the Kremlin, the Kremlin has absolutely nothing to do with it,” stressed Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, on Thursday, recalling that the United States also has its own law on foreign agents. However, the resemblance between the two is nominal because the punishment is not the same, nor is Washington persecuting whoever it considers influenced by foreign ideas.

Russia is more concerned about Georgian political instability. The Kremlin directly rejects its entry into NATO, thousands of Russians have moved there since the start of the war, especially after the mobilization decreed by Putin in September, and any protest reminds the Kremlin of the Europeanist demonstrations on Maidan in 2013 and 2014 in Ukraine. “It remains a neighboring state of ours and, despite the fact that we do not have relations with Georgia as such, its situation can only cause us concern. It is important for us that there is calm along our borders, and the situation there leaves much to be desired,” Putin’s spokesman warned.

An officer throws a tear gas canister during a protest Thursday night in Tbilisi. IRAKLI GEDENIDZE (REUTERS)

