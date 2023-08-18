Georgia police said Thursday they were investigating possible threats against members of the grand jury. who voted earlier this week in favor of impeach former Republican President Donald Trump multiple charges to try to reverse the 2020 election in this southern state.

According to reports, the personal data of the 23 jurors and three substitutes, including images and addresses, were published on various websites, some from people with ties to conspiracy theories run by right-wing groups.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, where the grand jury returned 13 felony criminal charges against Trump on Monday, said it was aware of the existence of those posts.

“Our investigators are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to trace the source of the threats,” he said.

Police “will respond promptly to any credible threat and will guarantee the safety of the people who fulfilled their civic duty,” the official said.

Fani Willis and former US President Donald Trump.

The indictment of Trump and 18 others for an alleged conspiracy to illegally rig the results of the 2020 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden, sparked widespread anger among supporters of the former Republican president (2017-2022).

It was the fourth time Trump has been impeached this year.and if convicted, you can face heavy prison sentences.

Fani Willis, attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, asked the court to set March 4 as the trial start date and stated that he chose this date so as not to interfere with other federal and state indictments against Trump. The decision will be made by a judge.

Trump aspires to a second term in the White House and is the main candidate of the Republican Party for the 2024 elections.

AFP