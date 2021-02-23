Nika Melia, leader of the main opposition formation in Georgia, was removed from her party’s headquarters and placed in preventive detention. Several thousand supporters demonstrated in Tbilisi against the violent detention, aggravating the political crisis that the country has been experiencing since the October parliamentary elections, described by the opposition as rigged.

Tension has intensified in Georgia this Tuesday, February 23. The police detained the leader of the opposition, Nika Melia, during a violent raid on the headquarters of his party, the United National Movement (MNU).

Live footage from Mtavari television showed the politician being forcibly taken to his party headquarters early Tuesday to be placed in pre-trial detention. Melia is accused of having organized “massive violence” during the great anti-government demonstrations of 2019, an accusation that he rejects as politically motivated. He faces nine years in prison.

Melia, chairman of the opposition United National Movement party, has been accused of inciting violence in the June 2019 street protests, an accusation he rejects as politically motivated. © Vano Shlamov / AFP

Riot police also used tear gas against supporters who had been camped outside the building since Wednesday to show their support. Dozens of them were detained during the intervention and seventeen people were injured in the clashes, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Chaos is the last thing Georgia needs right now”

Later in the day, protesters gathered outside the government headquarters in Tbilisi to denounce the arrest of Nika Melia and demand early elections.

“Shocked by the scenes at UNM headquarters this morning,” British Ambassador Mark Clayton wrote on Twitter. “The violence and chaos in Tbilisi is the last thing Georgia needs right now. I urge all parties to act in moderation, now and in the days ahead.”

Shocked by the scenes at UNM headquarters this morning. Violence and chaos in Tbilisi are the last thing Georgia needs right now. I urge all sides to act with restraint, now and in the coming days. @UKinGeorgia – Mark Clayton (@MarkClaytonFCDO) February 23, 2021

The Georgian Ministry of the Interior replied that the police had used “proportionate force and special means”. He said he had no choice but to use coercive measures, as the activists had ignored numerous warnings and refused to leave the building.

In a television message, Irakli Kobakhidze, the spokesman for the ruling party, defended the operation, stating that the “polarization” of Georgian politics is due to “criminals doing politics, and not the sending of political appeals to the jail”.

Georgian law enforcement officers detain an opposition sympathizer after breaking into the office of the opposition United National Movement party in Tbilisi on February 23. © Irakli Gedenidze

The police action came after Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia abruptly resigned on Thursday. He claimed that his decision had been prompted by a disagreement with his own team about the order to arrest Melia.

Following Gakharia’s resignation, the opposition called for early parliamentary elections, but late on Monday, the Georgia Parliament voted to form a new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. The latter, founder of the Georgian Dream Party and considered the richest man in the country, immediately announced the upcoming arrest of Melia.

A democracy in danger after parliamentary elections considered fraudulent

Melia’s arrest could further undermine democracy in Georgia, which has faced a political crisis since the October parliamentary elections. Opposition parties have claimed the elections were rigged after the ruling Georgian Dream party won a narrow victory.

“Today, Georgia has stepped back on its path to becoming a stronger democracy in the Euro-Atlantic family of nations,” the US embassy said in a statement. “The logic of escalation is taking hold. The political crisis is worsening,” diplomat Carl Hartzell also wrote on Twitter.

The logic of escalation is getting the upper hand. The political crisis is deepening. All sides need to demonstrate responsibility and have the best interest of the country and the Georgian people at heart. Efforts to find common ground must not be abandoned. – Carl Hartzell (@CarlHartzellEU) February 23, 2021

For his part, the leader of the Lelo party, Mamouka Khazaradze, opposed to the government, called for “a peaceful and tireless fight” for democracy. “The release of political prisoners and the holding of early parliamentary elections are the only possible way out to end the crisis,” he told reporters.

With AFP and Reuters