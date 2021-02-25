Since the arrest on February 23 of Nikanor Mélia, leader of the United National Movement (MNU), the liberal formation of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, the standoff continues in Tbilisi with the ruling Georgian Dream party. . At the call of many opposition parties including the MNU, a major mobilization is scheduled this Friday morning in the capital of this Caucasian republic of 3.7 million inhabitants. After the first spontaneous gatherings, Tuesday afternoon, of thousands of supporters in front of the seat of government, led since February 22 by the former Minister of Defense Irakli Garibachvili (the former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned four days earlier, in disagreement on the arrest of Nikanor Mélia), the political battle hardens. The opposition intends to demand the release of Nikanor Mélia, accused of having organized “mass violence” during the 2019 demonstrations, and demands early legislative elections in order to get out of the political crisis in which the country is sinking. V. K.