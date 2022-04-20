Atlanta.- Two Georgian officials have links to the case of a mafia of “modern slavery” that presumably exploited immigrant workers from Mexico and Central America in the farm fields of the state, according to information revealed this Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for South Georgia confirmed to Efe that Brett Donovan Busseywhom several media identify as a former employee of the Department of Labor, is among the twenty accused after the operation “Blooming Onions”“, which uncovered one of the largest cases of human trafficking in the country.

According to USA Today, the Savannah Morning News and the Augusta Chronicle, the other official linked to the case was identified as Jorge Gomezwho does not face charges and remains in his post, although the authorities searched his house because his sister and his nephew are among those charged.

Bussey and Gomez’s ties to the case were revealed by all three outlets following a collection of public records and a review of social media posts.

during the operation “Blooming Onions”whose results were released in November 2021 after three years of investigations, more than a hundred victims were rescued.

the spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office for South Georgia confirmed to Efe that currently the number of victims amounts to more than 200, after more affected people appeared to testify in the case.

According to the investigations, the criminal organization illegally brought Mexicans and Central Americans into the country to force them to work “in brutal conditions”, which claimed the lives of at least two of them.

The defendants forced immigrants to perform “physically demanding work for little or no pay, housing them in overcrowded, unsanitary and degrading conditions, and threatening them with deportation and violence,” authorities said in announcing the case.

At the indictment, prosecutors noted that workers were held in cramped quarters and fenced-in labor camps, “with little or no food, limited plumbing and no drinking water.”

The exploited workers worked in farm fields in Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Tattnall, Toombs and Ware counties, in the south georgia.