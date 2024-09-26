Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze: Georgia will join the EU in 2030

Georgia will become a member of the European Union (EU) in 2030. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze during his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the NewsGeorgia publication writes in its Telegram-channel.

“We are optimistic and believe that Georgia’s desire to become a full member of the European Union will be realized by 2030,” Kobakhidze said. The Georgian Prime Minister did not mention the suspension of the country’s integration into the EU by Brussels.

Kobakhidze added that Georgia is now at a crossroads in its history. According to the politician, the choice of the country’s development path is made based on the interests of its citizens.

Earlier, Irakli Kobakhidze appealed to the population of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to live in a single Georgian state. He stated that all the government’s steps are aimed at “so that one day we, together with our children, can live together in a happy, united and developed Georgia.”