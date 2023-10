With the historic Roe vs. Wade, last year the US Supreme Court returned the freedom to legislate on abortion to American states | Photo: Eli Vieira with Midjourney

The Supreme Court of Georgia, in the United States, decided to maintain a state law that prohibits abortion after identifying the baby’s heartbeat, which occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy.

The opinion came last week after the Georgia Superior Court upheld the state’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act in a vote that saw six votes in favor and one against.

The new measure reversed a November 2022 lower court ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that blocked the state from enforcing the legislative rule.

State law does not allow most abortions after the fetus has a detectable heartbeat, however there are exceptions when rape, incest or there are risks to the mother’s health.

Pro-life organizations released statements in support of the decision, while pro-abortion groups criticized the law, considering it “cruel” to the health of pregnant women.