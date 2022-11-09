Georgia leaves the United States on tenterhooks again. In the race for a Senate seat, the state will have to hold a runoff between its current occupant, Democrat Raphael Warnock, and former football star Herschel Walker, a Republican. Neither of them has obtained the minimum 50% of the votes to avoid a repetition of the battle. We will have to wait now for December 6 to know the winner. Depending on what happens in the Arizona and Nevada counts, that Georgia seat could be key in determining which party controls the upper house for the next two years.

With 99% of the votes counted, Reverend Warnock has garnered 49.4% of the vote, or 1.941 million ballots. Walker has garnered 48.5%, or 1.906 million votes. The remaining 2%, 81,173 ballots, remains in the hands of a third candidate, the libertarian Chase Oliver, eliminated for the second round. The number of votes that still remain to be counted is insufficient for anyone to reach the desired threshold of 50% plus one vote.

The panorama left by the mid-term elections in Georgia is now similar to that of the 2020 elections, when it was necessary to wait for the second round in that state -in January 2021- to award control of the Senate to the Democratic Party.

The gaze now turns to Arizona and Nevada. Winning those two senatorial seats that have yet to be awarded in those states would guarantee the Democrats maintain their position of the last two years and control of the upper house. Although tied with the Republicans in number of seats, 50 for each party, the vote of the vice president, Kamala Harris, would allow them to break the tie.

In Arizona, former astronaut Mark Kelly defends his Democratic seat with an advantage of 90,000 votes and six percentage points against Republican Blake Masters, although so far only 69% of the votes have been counted. In Nevada, Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto is more than 20,000 votes and two percentage points behind Republican Adam Laxalt, with 80% counted.

Georgia has lived up to its reputation and history as a hinge state divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans. She has left the battle between Warnock and Walker up in the air, while Governor Brian Kemp has successfully defended his position against a challenge from Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams for the second time in four years.

In an appearance before his supporters at the counting party organized by his campaign, Warnock pointed out after midnight on Tuesday that a second round would have to go. But he declared himself optimistic. “It doesn’t matter if it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or in four weeks, the people of Georgia will support us,” he assured, to the cheers of those who had waited to hear his candidate. A very varied group of races and ages, in which youthful faces and enthusiasm for dancing in unison to music choreographies abounded. funky.

Miles away, Walker had also addressed his own, in a similar event. “I have not come here to lose”, he assured before an audience in which there were more whites and more mature people compared to the supporters of his rival, and while the country monopolized the musical selection. But his appeal for hope could not hide an irrefutable fact: he has achieved nearly five percentage points less vote share than Governor Kemp. Something that evidenced the rejection that his candidacy, supported by former President Donald Trump and punctuated by controversies around his personality and beliefs, has generated in part of the Republican electorate.

The significance of this matchup had generated enormous interest among the Georgia electorate, once a solid Republican stronghold and now increasingly diverse. In a State of 10 million inhabitants, 2.5 million had gone to the polls in advance. Another million and a half more went to the polling stations on the official voting day. No queues, no crowds, but also no pause.

In the polling station installed in the church of Saint James in Buckhead, a wealthy neighborhood in the north of Atlanta, Jimmy Little, the president of the table, confirmed that at noon (local time) more people had already deposited their vote there than in the 2020 elections, when turnout records were broken. “And without any incidents,” he added proudly.

As voters of both sides declared at the polls, none had to think much about which party they preferred to support. “Crime. That is what worries me the most when it comes to voting, absolutely. Today a candidate’s house was robbed nearby. It’s a huge problem, the jails are full, criminals are allowed to go without bail and are free on the streets. Of course, I voted Republican,” reveals a man in his sixties who identifies himself as JB at the polling station in Buckhead. Matt, a financial specialist, also seems to have leaned towards that party, although he only confirmed it indirectly: “For me, the most important thing is to be pro-life. That is what my vote has decided,” he says.

But in that same electoral precinct, Mary Nasrallah, a 38-year-old worker in the health sector, assured that her compelling reason for going had been the defense of women’s reproductive rights, in a year in which the Supreme Court has knocked down The doctrine Roe versus Wade, the sentence that legalized abortion at the federal level and now leaves in the hands of the States the decision to allow the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in their territory, and determine under what requirements. “I want to give a voice to the people of Atlanta who need it,” she stressed.

One of the great fears of the Democrats has been the suppression of the minority vote. The approval in Georgia of the Electoral Cleansing Law, or SB202, last year, unleashed a wave of criticism: the measure limits access to voting by mail, allows anyone to examine the development of the electoral process in the schools or challenge the vote of another citizen. The Democratic Party and voter mobilization organizations denounced that it could be used to prevent the most disadvantaged from making use of their right.

In the end, the incidents were minimal. A thousand ballots to vote by mail were never sent to those who had requested them; some polling stations had to extend their day; and an intervener was expelled from a voting center along with her son when her comments made it clear that she had participated in the assault on the Capitol.

