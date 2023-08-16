Crowd barriers and orange roadblocks, officers with their hands in their pockets or loosely on their holsters in the absence of action. Rows of satellite TV trucks and bored camaraders and journalists sheltering from the southern sun under party tents. After Florida, New York and Washington, Atlanta is also preparing from this Tuesday for the expected media circus around suspect Donald John Trump.

If the American ex-president and his eighteen co-defendants are arraigned here sometime in the next ten days, the city court in the heart of Atlanta will certainly not experience its first historic trial. Among others, the murderer of Alberta King, mother of Martin L. King, who was also murdered, stood trial here in 1974. Later followed a Muslim preacher who killed a white sheriff’s deputy; a famous football player who attended a fatal party; a notorious child killer; and early this century a rape suspect who took a guard’s gun, shot the judge and fled.

In a sense, the court symbolizes the profound metamorphosis that the informal ‘capital of the South’ underwent within a century. The white, neoclassical building is named after legendary District Attorney Lewis R. Slaton (1965-1996), who served as Fulton’s first black district attorney. But when it was built in the 1910s, Atlanta and the surrounding area were still home to the racist Ku Klux Klan. Half a century later, the city was a stronghold of the black civil rights movement, only to grow rapidly into a multicultural metropolis this century.

Conspiracy theories embraced

Trump’s other three lawsuits are on familiar territory. The alleged concealment of a hush money payment to a mistress forced him to report to New York, where he grew up and rose to become a businessman, TV star, and eventually politician. The federal trial for his actions in the aftermath of the presidential race will be held in capital Washington, where he lived as president for four years. The case over his handling of state secret documents is pending in Florida, his new home state since leaving the White House in early 2021.

The mugshots are ready for you Patrick Labat Sheriff of Fulton

Georgia may be a neighboring state of Florida, but Trump knows her mainly from campaign appearances. And the indictment unveiled Monday night by Slaton’s distant successor Fani Willis suggests that Atlanta’s metamorphosis seems to have moved a little quickly for the Trump camp. For example, she describes in detail a telling part of the supposed criminal conspiracy to undo Trump’s election defeat: the weeks of harassment of vote counter Ruby Freeman.

On election day, November 3, 2020, the public live stream from the main polling station shows how she passes on something small to a colleague, her daughter Shaye Moss. After Trump’s surprising loss in Georgia, conspiracy theorists run off with this fragment: the object would be a USB stick with thousands of extra votes for Joe Biden, they claim. There would also be visible shuffling with suspicious ‘suitcases’.

USB sticks turn out to be sweets

The conspiracy theory is quickly debunked: the temporary workers give each other a throat lozenge, the ‘suitcases’ are perfectly normal voice boxes. But Trump’s team enthusiastically embraces the plot in early December 2020. Lawyer Rudy Giuliani testifies in the state representation that Freeman, her daughter Moss and a third man, “clearly pass each other USB sticks, secretly, as if it were an envelope of cocaine or heroin.”

The Trump camp is also trying to contact Freeman herself, in order to induce her to give false, official testimony about her so-called voting fraud, the indictment explains. Freeman and her daughter are already receiving death threats and do not open the door when a (white) Trump employee rings her doorbell and also the neighbors. The campaign team concludes that Freeman is apparently “afraid of a white man” and starts looking for someone who knows black people who can approach her.

The court in Atlanta, Georgia, the state where Trump is being charged under an organized crime law.

After some calling around they are found. A public relations assistant for pop star entrepreneur and avowed Trump fan Kanye “Ye” West is sent to Georgia from another state. This Trevian Kutti calls and seeks out Freeman in early January 2021, with Harrison Floyd, foreman of the organization Black Voices for Trump. They pay an intimidating visit to Freeman, who calls 911, after which a summoned officer intercedes: maybe they can talk at a police station. But even there the two black Trumpists are unable to persuade her.

Freeman already told her story for the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 Capitol storming last year. It became one of the most impressive hearings the committee would organize. Willis will also want to share Freeman’s account with her jury. That could be detrimental to Trump: such a jury must be composed of a cross-section of the multicultural city, where black residents do not form an absolute majority.

No preferential treatment?

Trump previously complained that he will never get an unbiased jury in leftist cities where he stands trial. In Atlanta, the question is whether Trump can count on the same preferential treatment at his upcoming arraignment as in other court districts. Then justice agreed with the Secret Service, which is also responsible for the security of former presidents in the US, on a kind of emergency procedure. Below, Trump’s arrest, his declaration of innocence, fingerprints and other data could be processed faster than usual by the legal bureaucracy.

In Atlanta, local sheriff Patrick Labat firmly ruled out such treatment in April this year. In that case, after his arrest inside the courthouse, Trump would also be taken to the detention house, three miles away, and held there for up to 24 hours before seeing the judge. Also, for the first time, a classic detainee photo (mugshot) are taken from him. Labat announced this during a press conference where he also talked about all the threats his corps and the local prosecution have already received from Trump fans.

It is not yet clear when Trump will report on Tuesday afternoon. There are no sympathizers or counter-demonstrators waiting: after all, he has until noon on August 25. Sheriff Labat was ready in April: “Unless someone tells me otherwise, we will take a common approach, regardless of your status. And the mug shots are ready for you.”