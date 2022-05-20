Home page politics

Bidzina Ivanishvili, a businessman with close ties to Russia who founded the Georgian Dream party. © David Mdzinarishvili / Imago

Georgia has not joined global sanctions against Russia. This could be due to the cliques of the ruling power clique.

TBILISI – Ukraine, Poland and other countries in the region are disappointed that Georgia has so far held back on sanctions against Russia. In addition, Kyiv accuses the Georgian authorities of looking the other way when it comes to smuggling sanctioned goods to Russia. Georgia’s political course is no surprise, however. Economic relations with Russia have become ever closer in recent years, and fears of Russia’s military strength have increased even further since the military conflict in the summer of 2008 and the heavy losses suffered by Georgians.

Georgia in the Ukraine-Russia War: The Wounds of the Summer of 2008

On August 8, 2008, Russia attacked Georgia and within a few days the Russian tanks were heading for the capital Tbilisi. It didn’t look good. But Georgia had brave allies at the time. The Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine decided to travel to Tbilisi as human shields and as a sign of the free world’s support for Georgia. They wanted to prevent the capital of Georgia and the downfall of this state. The evening of August 12 and the speech of the then Polish President Lech Kaczyński under the night sky of Tbilisi was a symbol of Central Eastern Europe’s desire for freedom.

“We know very well that today it will be Georgia’s turn, tomorrow Ukraine’s turn, the day after tomorrow the Baltic States and then maybe my country, Poland – Kaczyński warned in his speech at the time – without being able to know that his words will unfortunately come true .

The calculation of the Central Eastern European politicians worked out. Georgia did not fall. However, the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia were most likely irretrievably lost. Around 150,000 people lost their homes and had to relocate. Conflicts repeatedly break out along the border lines with Abkhazia and South Ossetia. This latent tension does not allow Georgia to settle down. The breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, where Russian soldiers are stationed, remain a security problem for Georgia.

Georgia’s Russia Connection: Bidzina Ivanishvili and his Georgian Dream Party

A lot has changed in Georgia since 2008, politically, economically and socially. With the eminence grise of Georgian politics, Bidzina Ivanishvili, a businessman with close ties to Russia who founded the “Georgian Dream” party, a different approach to Russia became socially acceptable. His Russian-critical opponent, Mikheil Saakashvili, who lived in exile after 2013 and was even active in Ukrainian politics, is now in prison in Georgia. The country is politically highly polarized.

Polish journalist from the Nowa Europa medium Wschodnia Wojciech Wojtasiewicz, who monitors Georgian politics for the Polish media, emphasized in an interview with Merkur.dethat the Georgians, in contrast to the Ukrainians, see little chance of opposing Russia. They have gotten used to the fact that Ivanishvili and his political power clique have close ties to Russia. Apparently, the escalating Ukraine conflict hasn’t changed that either.

Transparency International Georgia (TI Georgia) also draws attention to these close ties in its reports. “Bidzina Ivanishvili’s relatives also do business in Russia, not least with family members of former and current high-ranking Russian officials. These companies should […] also be considered part of Ivanishvili’s broader business interests.” according to an online publication by TI Georgia on April 27, 2022.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Telephone recordings reveal business relationships with Russian oligarchs

Only recently, on April 25, a recording of two telephone conversations between Ivanishvili and Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov was published online. Vladimir Yevtushenkov was sanctioned by the West for his proximity to the Kremlin during the course of the Ukraine war. The conversations were intercepted by the Ukrainian secret service. It was about the business connections of these two men, which indicate that the business is going on despite all sanctions – and the floodgates are open to circumvent the sanctions.

While Georgia’s political and business elite is doing business with Russia, the Georgian people are petrified with fear. The fear of a repetition of a military conflict with Russia is great. Too big to take part in the loud Central Eastern European Freedom Choir. (Aleksandra Fedorska)