45 ‘+ 1’



First half ends, Georgia 1, Spain 0.



43 ‘



Gooooool! Georgia 1, Spain 0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Otar Kiteishvili.



42 ‘



Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri.



38 ‘



Pedro Porro (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.



38 ‘



Foul by Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia).



38 ‘



Hand of (Spain).



37 ‘



Bryan Gil (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



37 ‘



Foul by Otar Kakabadze (Georgia).



33 ‘



Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.



32 ‘



Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



32 ‘



Foul by Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia).



31 ‘



Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Spain).



31 ‘



Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



29 ‘



Foul by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia).



29 ‘



Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



29 ‘



Hand of Jaba Kankava (Georgia).



26 ‘



Corner, Georgia. Corner committed by Fabián Ruiz.



26 ‘



Attempt missed. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal following a corner kick.



26 ‘



Attempt blocked. Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Budu Zivzivadze.



25 ‘



Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Pedro Porro.



24 ‘



Offside, Spain. Fabian Ruiz tried a through ball but Ferran Torres was in an offside position.



24 ‘



Pedro Porro (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).



twenty’



Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



twenty’



Foul by Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia).



18 ‘



Budu Zivzivadze (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



18 ‘



Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Foul by Budu Zivzivadze (Georgia).



18 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Guram Kashia (Georgia) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.



17 ‘



Corner, Georgia. Corner committed by Eric García.



13 ‘



Pedro Porro (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



13 ‘



Foul by Pedro Porro (Spain).



13 ‘



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.



eleven’



Corner, Spain. Conceded by Jaba Kankava.



eleven’



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Ferran Torres (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



7 ‘



Offside, Georgia. Valeriane Gvilia tries a through ball, but Otar Kiteishvili is caught offside.



6 ‘



Diego Llorente (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



6 ‘



Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).



6 ‘



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



4′



Corner, Spain. Corner committed by Lasha Dvali.



4′



Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

