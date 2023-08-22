Former US President Trump faces four criminal cases. The strictest bail rules to date were agreed for him in Atlanta on Monday.

Atlanta (AP) – Following the indictment of former US President Donald Trump in connection with attempted electoral fraud, the responsible court in the US state of Georgia has set bail in the amount of 200,000 US dollars (around 184,000 euros).

In the four criminal proceedings currently underway, it is the first time that such a monetary condition has become known. According to the document, prosecutor Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys agreed to the conditions formulated by Judge Scott McAfee.

Trump: No exchange with co-defendants

The Atlanta court documents released on Monday also show that Trump is not allowed to exchange details of the case with the 18 co-defendants, except through lawyers. He is also forbidden from intimidating potential witnesses and obstructing legal work. In the past there had been criticism that Trump had written after the other charges in the social network Truth Social, which he co-founded: “If you’re after me, then I’m after you!”

The court also released $100,000 in bail from Trump’s co-defendant former attorney, John Eastman. He is considered one of the main organizers of the diverse efforts to turn the election result in Georgia in Trump’s favor. Trump faces extensive charges in the state related to attempted voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

When presenting her indictment, prosecutor Willis demanded that Trump and the other suspects report to authorities at an Atlanta jail by noon on Friday. On Monday it initially looked as if this deadline would have to be met. US media have already reported increased security around the Atlanta County Jail.

A total of four criminal cases against Trump

The former real estate mogul is the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges. A total of four criminal cases are pending against him – in addition to the one in Georgia, others in Washington, New York and Miami.

In New York, prosecutors are charging Trump with falsifying business documents, in Miami with keeping secret government documents. In the US capital Washington, the Republican has been charged at federal level for his attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election.​​​​​​

Trump has not yet admitted his defeat in the 2020 election and is spreading the lie that voter fraud robbed him of his victory against Democrat Joe Biden. For lack of evidence, dozens of his camp’s lawsuits were dismissed by electoral courts across the country, including the US Supreme Court.

Trump is trying to delay the start of the processes as much as possible – also with a view to the election campaign for the next vote: After the 2024 presidential election, he wants to go to the White House again for the Republicans. There is no regulation in the USA according to which he a conviction prohibits running or, if victorious, from serving as President. dpa