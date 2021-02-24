In Tbilisi, the population on Tuesday experienced a new episode in the political struggle between the two main formations of the country: the Georgian Dream in power and the United National Movement (MNU). In this Caucasian country of 3.7 million inhabitants, Nika Melia, the leader of the MNU (opposition party of former president Mikhail Saakashvili), was extirpated Tuesday morning from the premises of his political formation to be placed in custody. Hundreds of riot control personnel forced the siege organized by supporters of the MNU and leaders of all opposition parties, who had camped outside the building for almost a week.

This police operation was orchestrated by the new head of government, the Minister of Defense, Irakli Garibashvili. The latter saw his appointment confirmed on Monday by a vote in Parliament. It comes after the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on February 18, in disagreement with members of his Georgian Dream party over the implementation of the judicial decision to place Nika Melia in detention. The latter is accused of having organized “mass violence” during the 2019 demonstrations and faces up to nine years in prison.

In the capital, this incarceration angered a good number of citizens, who decided to gather in front of the seat of government on Tuesday afternoon. Protesters demanded “The liberation of Melia” and holding “Early elections”. This confirms a political crisis which has lasted for over a year and which hardened during the legislative elections of October 31. The opposition accuses the Georgian Dream of having “Stole the ballot” and refuses to sit in Parliament.

Can we witness the same movement as in 2003, when a “rose revolution” brought down former President Shevardnadze in favor of the Atlanticist, Mikhail Saakashvili? “The attitude of power is not going to get the country out of the latent crisis that Georgia has been experiencing since the legislative elections. On the contrary, the events that took place on Tuesday risk causing even more fractures in the country. The greatest concern remains the attitude of foreign powers ”, analyzes Georgian journalist Avtandil Otinashvili. For twenty years, the European Union, NATO and the United States have forged close ties with Georgia, seeing the country as an important ally in the Black Sea region to weaken Russia’s influence. However, in this game of chess, the country remains traumatized by the August 2008 war with its neighbor, which resulted in the loss of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.