The bill in Georgia, which would allow people to search and detain those who crossed the border illegally to process and deport them immediately without the need for the intervention of federal agencies, continues its course. It has been revealed that the House of Representatives supported legislation named after nursing student Laken Riley.

The aforementioned organization is promoting the legislation after the 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia was murdered by José Ibarra, a Venezuelan who, according to authorities, illegally crossed the United States border in 2022.

In accordance with The Washington Post, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that Ibarra was released by border officials pending a review of his immigration case after he was arrested in 2022. Almost a year later, he was arrested in New York when police accused him of injuring a minor.

Due to this fact, Republicans in the House of Representatives have accused the Biden administration of having allowed an increase in undocumented immigrants, which, in their opinion, It is causing security problems and a crisis in the country. However, it must be said that the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, which is majority Democratic.

What does the law that Georgia plans against undocumented immigrants say?

Although its approval is still missing, given the migration crisis that the United States is experiencing, Georgia has made the decision to propose its own anti-immigrant policies under which all police departments would be authorized to arrest those they suspect are in the country illegally.

Likewise, it is proposed that Police agencies will be obliged to find out the immigration status of people and new requirements will be established for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be informed if someone entered the United States illegally.

Undocumented immigrants could be persecuted in Georgia. Photo:EFE Share

If it comes into force, This law would allow police officers who do not verify the immigration status of detainees to be charged with a misdemeanor. Even jails and Sheriff's offices that do not cooperate with the policies would be denied state funding.

In addition to the above, Georgia wants to take this a step further since their bill would allow sue cities and counties that illegally harbor immigrants without permissionwith the intention of cutting off state aid and even removing officials from their positions.