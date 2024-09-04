At least two people were killed and four injured in the Georgia high school shootingApalachee High School in Winder, a city of 18,000 people outside Atlanta. The high school has about 1,900 students.

A suspect has been arrested by the police following the shooting, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said. “There were casualties reported, but no details on their conditions are available at this time,” the statement read. CNN says that A local hospital is taking in patients with gunshot wounds.

The White House reports that Joe Biden has been informed from his homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall on the “tragic” shooting, and that the administration will continue to coordinate with federal, state and local authorities. The White House said in a statement that the president is following the situation.

Images from a WSB-TV helicopter showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles near Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.I have directed all available resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and I invite all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those who attend our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” he said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. In a statement, the Atlanta office of theFBI he stated: «Our officers are on site to coordinate and support local law enforcement».