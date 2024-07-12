Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze: Tbilisi Ready to Improve Relations with the US

The Georgian authorities are ready to improve relations with the United States. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, reports TASS.

He met with Uzra Zeya, US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, in Tbilisi. During the conversation, the Prime Minister confirmed that Georgia is ready for reciprocal steps and “pragmatic, rational, and fair approaches.”

They also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held in Georgia in October. Kobakhidze noted that free elections will be ensured in the country.

Earlier, Kobakhidze commented on the US and EU sanctions against Georgia. According to him, the restrictions they approved “do not meet the expectations” of the Georgian authorities to reset relations.