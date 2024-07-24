Georgia says there is risk of a second front against Russia if the opposition wins

There is a risk of opening a second front of military confrontation with Russia in Georgia. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated this on the Rustavi-2 TV channel.

According to him, such a development of events is possible if the opposition wins the elections.

If we theoretically imagine the coming to power of the collective National Movement, for example, by November, I guarantee that not in two, three or four months after the elections, but in a matter of days, Georgia will become the second front Irakli KobakhidzePrime Minister of Georgia

The politician clarified that he was confident of this based on the information he had and his past experience.

The West pushed Georgia to pursue anti-Russian policies

In May, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili revealed that representatives of certain Western countries had been pushing Tbilisi to send troops to Ukraine.

These were like open calls. [к Тбилиси]and behind closed doors, some friends and enemies pushed us to do this, so that the Georgian authorities would send fighters to Ukraine, which would directly mean war. Shalva PapuashviliSpeaker of the Parliament of Georgia

Papuashvili also stressed that he did not understand why Tbilisi was required to take such actions, while not a single NATO country had sent its troops to Kiev. According to him, Georgia was drawn into military actions both directly and by offering to support anti-Russian sanctions. The speaker of parliament noted that non-governmental organizations, which held rallies in Tbilisi with such a call, also demanded sending troops to Ukraine.

Against this background, it became known that the State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia began questioning its soldiers who returned from the war zone in Ukraine. At least two soldiers were summoned to the SGB in connection with the “attempted coup d’etat” case, but did not show up for questioning. Because of this, it will be conducted in the Tbilisi City Court. It was noted that those who fought in Ukraine cannot provide details of the case due to the case’s “secret” status.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 1,042 mercenaries from Georgia fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The West imposed sanctions on Georgia for introducing a copy of the American law

On June 6, the United States imposed visa sanctions on dozens of Georgian citizens. The list of those subject to restrictions included “members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement officers, and ordinary citizens.” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller threatened that Washington was ready to impose additional sanctions in addition to visa sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed due to the law on foreign agents adopted in the republic, which is in fact copy the 1938 American FARA law. “We remain hopeful that Georgia’s leaders will reconsider their actions and take steps to advance their country’s long-stated democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he said.

On July 5, it became known that the United States had postponed joint military exercises with Georgia for an indefinite period. The White House also announced a review of all cooperation programs with Tbilisi.

On July 9, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky announced the suspension of Georgia’s integration process into the European Union. In addition, the union froze 30 million euros allocated to support the republic’s Defense Forces.

After this, Kobakhidze promised that after the parliamentary elections in 2025, the Georgian Dream party would free Georgia from the dominance of liberal fascism. “I am confident that our politics, our society and the state will be free from liberal fascism, for which we will do everything,” the head of government said. The prime minister added that the source of funding for liberal fascism is foreign countries, and noted that supporting this movement on the territory of the republic is a crime against the Georgian people.