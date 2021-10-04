The Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili is expected to serve the full six-year prison sentence that was pronounced against him in his absence in 2018.

Tbilisi – Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili threatened in a TV address on Sunday evening that the charges against Saakashvili for abuse of office could be expanded if he did not behave appropriately. “Nobody in the world can convince us to release Saakashvili,” added Garibashvili.

The pro-Western politician Saakashvili was President of the Caucasus Republic from 2004 to 2013, after which he went into exile in Ukraine. On Friday, just before local elections in Georgia, Saakashvili returned to his home country and was immediately arrested. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj announced that he would campaign for Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine. After losing his Georgian citizenship, Saakashvili had taken on Ukrainian citizenship.

Garibashvili said that Saakashvili could face “new charges” and that others would follow him to prison. Saakashvili rejects the accusation of abuse of power made against him and describes him as politically motivated. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who has been at war with Saakashvili for many years, said she would “never forgive” him.

The ruling party Georgian Dream came in the local elections on Saturday, according to the official result, to 46.7 percent of the vote, all opposition parties together accounted for 53.3 percent. The opposition complained about election fraud, and observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) noted that there had been widespread allegations of intimidation, vote-buying and intimidation of candidates and voters.

