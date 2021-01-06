Joe Biden will be looking very closely at how Georgia’s Democratic candidates fare in the Senate race. The result is of great importance for his future policy.

Update from January 6, 2.39 a.m .: So far, the ballot papers seem to be counted pretty quickly. After 44 percent of votes counted, the Democrat leads Jon Ossoff with around 154,000 votes (54.1 percent to 45.9 percent). And the democrat too Raphael Warnock has been able to maintain its lead so far: it leads with around 170,000 votes (54.5 percent to 45.5 percent).

A few counties seem to be trying to count as many votes as possible that night (local time). With a tight one Intermediate result The postal votes from overseas and from the military could play a role, which can still arrive by Friday.

Georgia election: first results are there – especially from voters who cast their votes before election day

Update from January 6th, 2.05 a.m .: In Fulton County, the region around Georgia’s capital Atlanta, according to the county’s election officer, more than 450,000 people have voted. According to CNN, he compared that turnout to the November election when there were around 528,000 voters. This is a good number for a runoff election.

Many of the votes that are currently included in the interim results are votes that were cast before election day. After about 26 percent counted votes, the candidates are again much closer together (Source: CNN):

Jon Ossoff (Democrat): 52.6 percent // David Perdue (Republicans, incumbent): 47.4 percent

(Democrat): 52.6 percent // (Republicans, incumbent): 47.4 percent Raphael Warnock (Democrat): 53.2 percent // Kelly Loeffler (Republican, incumbent): 46.8 percent

Update from January 6th, 1:31 a.m .: It is now estimated that around seven percent of the votes have been counted. According to CNN, the continue democratic candidate. Jon Ossoff is ahead with 63.1 percent (190,713 votes) compared to 36.9 percent (111,598 votes) for David Perdue. Raphael Warnock currently receives 63.5 percent of the vote (191,683), Loeffler currently receives 36.5 percent of the vote (110,134). Numbers are currently coming in every second. The race remains exciting.

Update from January 6th, 1:17 a.m .: First Results from Georgia are here! According to CNN figures, the two Democratic candidates lead very easily. Jon Ossoff currently has 2598 votes, while the Republican David Perdue has 2386 votes. In the second race there are 3542 votes for Raphael Warnock to 3243 votes for Kelly Loeffler. But only a few counties are over Georgia considered. The race can still change significantly.

Results of the Georgia election: runoff elections necessary because no one had reached the 50 percent threshold before

First report from January 5th, 10:12 p.m .: Atlanta, Georgia – It is two Senate runoff elections of enormous importance for political events in Washington. Because if both Democrats win their runoff election, it is 50:50 in the Senate. The Vice-President-elect would then have the casting vote Kamala Harris of the Democrats. For the purposes of the President-elect Joe Biden *who is to take office on January 20th is the Senate* important. Because with a majority of republican As was the case for a time under Barack Obama, these could block far-reaching plans, for example on the climate or the health system.

7 p.m. local time, i.e. 1 a.m. German time, close in Georgia* the polling stations. The Runoff elections have become necessary because none of the candidates in the US election on November 3, 2020 managed to win the necessary 50 percent of the vote. A Republican incumbent was very close to it.

Results of the Georgia Senate election * November 3, 2020 (Source: CNN):

David Perdue (Republicans, incumbent): 49.7 percent // Jon Ossoff (Democrat): 47.9 percent

(Republicans, incumbent): 49.7 percent // (Democrat): 47.9 percent Raphael Warnock (Democrat): 32.9 percent // Kelly Loeffler (Republican, incumbent): 25.9 percent

In the race between Warnock and Loeffler It is important to note that another Republican candidate received 20 percent of the vote in the first election. Are these voters now giving Loeffler their vote?

Georgia election: In the polls it looks like a very close race

In the last Survey, which the data website FiveThirtyEight published (as of January 5), the two Democratic candidates were slightly ahead. But the race is very close, which is why surveys can be deceiving here.

Many voters cast their votes before Tuesday. It is true voter turnout so far not as big as with the US election 2020 *, but presidential elections are something very special. Gabriel Sterling, Chief Electoral Officer in Georgia, gave a press conference Tuesday noon (local time). According to him, 1,018,382 voters voted in advance by Postal vote, 2,074,994 people voted for the early voting personally. So before Election Day, over three million people in Georgia were voting.

When it a Bottom line is not sure yet. As a reminder: after the US election on November 3, 2020, it took ten days for a result to be determined. The New York Times however, makes up several reasons why it might not be that long this time. Although many voters once again voted by postal vote, on the one hand there are fewer candidates on the slips of paper, which speeds up the counting. There is also a new rule in Georgia, which allows the poll workers to make important preparations before the polling stations close. The actual counting process may not begin until 7 p.m. local time, but this preparatory work could save a lot of time.

Georgia Election: Postal votes can be received through Friday

Further postal votes from overseas and the military can arrive by Friday. Depending on how close the race gets, the lesser or greater importance.

At the beginning of Counting it is quite possible that the Republican candidates are ahead. That was already the case in the presidential election. Because traditionally, Republicans prefer to vote on election day, whereas more Democrats, also now because of the corona pandemic, vote by postal vote. As soon as these voices flow in, the result could possibly change. (cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

