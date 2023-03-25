Zurabishvili: none of Georgia’s Western partners asks to open a second front against Russia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili in an interview with a local TV channel TV Pirvelistated that not a single Western partner is asking the republic to open a second front to confront Russia.

According to the Georgian leader, the leaders of Western countries have no desire to create destabilization. Everyone, on the contrary, dreams of peace in the Caucasus, she explained.

“What else is the second front? When did our Western partners drag us into some kind of war?” Zurabishvili said.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili spoke about a plot to “Ukrainize” the country and use it as a second front in the conflict against Russia. “I want to ask our society: what kind of patriot or political force that protects national interests is trying to overthrow and change power when there is a most difficult crisis in our region?” the prime minister asked.