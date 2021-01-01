Georgia has a grudge against Russia, but some politicians are trying to shift all the problems to the neighboring country. Former speaker of the Georgian parliament Nino Burjanadze stated this in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

“In the mass consciousness, especially among young people, the image of Russia is extremely negative. This was facilitated by the policy of the National Movement and Mikhail Saakashvili. At the same time, such an “anti-Russian trend” appeared, a stereotype was formed in which common sense was lost, “she explained.

Burjanadze noted that the resolution of problems through negotiations in Georgia is now perceived as a betrayal of the motherland. “This approach was cultivated then by Saakashvili and his team, who wanted to discredit me, and my statements reached people in a distorted form,” the politician added.

Earlier, in December 2020, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called on parliament to look for new approaches to resolving the situation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, without abandoning dialogue with Russia. According to her, for this Tbilisi will have to “come out of self-isolation” and recognize the importance of developing relations with Moscow.