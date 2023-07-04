Georgia | Concerns about Saakashvili’s state of health arose after the TV appearance – “Being put in prison does not depress me”

In the video, you could see the former leader’s stomach caved in and the skin tightly tightened around the bones. According to the doctors, Saakashvili is in danger of dying from the ailments he has developed in prison.

Georgian former president Mikhail Saakashvili appeared on television on Monday for the first time in months, and the image of the imprisoned leader raised concerns about his health and treatment. The 55-year-old Saakashvili looked frail and emaciated, and he was unrecognizable as himself.

On Monday, Saakashvili appeared in a court hearing related to his abuse of power charges via video connection. During his performance, the former president lifted his shirt and in the video you could see the man’s stomach caved in, the skin tightly stretched around the bones, and the ribs protruding from the chest.

“A completely innocent man is being held captive,” Saakashvili said in video footage shown live on several independent television channels.

“I didn’t commit any crime,” he added.

According to the doctors, Saakashvili is in danger of dying from the ailments he has developed in prison. Georgian authorities, on the other hand, say that Saakashvili has been given adequate medical treatment.

Saakashvili has been hospitalized since last year, when he went on a 50-day hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. He lost about 50 kilos during his hunger strike.

“Being put in prison does not depress me. I plan to be actively involved in Georgian politics,” Saakashvili said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the Georgian ambassador would be asked to leave Ukraine within 48 hours and discuss the treatment of Saakashvili with the Georgian administration.

Zelenskyi wants Saakashvili to be transferred to a clinic in Ukraine or elsewhere in the West. Saakashvili received Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. The Ukrainian president demanded that Georgia hand over Saakashvili to Ukraine and “save this man”.

It was not immediately clear whether Ukraine is officially expelling the ambassador.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleban according to which the ambassador would arrive at his office on Tuesday.

“The Georgian ambassador will be at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tomorrow morning, we will have a strict discussion with him, he will go to Georgia,” Kuleba said on social media.

Defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine has accused the Georgian administration of increasingly cooperating with Russia.

Zelenskyi has accused Russia of killing Saakashvili “at the hands of the Georgian authorities”.

Saakashvili led Georgia in the Caucasus from 2004 to 2013. He was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for abuse of power in 2018. Saakashvili was arrested the following year after he returned to the country, and the sentence was carried out.

A team of doctors appointed by Georgia’s human rights ombudsman and a separate team of US doctors have both said Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated even after he ended his lengthy hunger strike.

US doctors who personally examined Saakashvili have said that the former president’s deteriorating health is a result of the torture he faced in captivity. According to the medical team, Saakashvili needs an immediate transfer to a foreign health care unit.

According to medical groups, Saakashvili, who used to weigh over a hundred kilograms, has lost a total of around 60 kilograms while in prison.

European Union and the United States have called on Georgia to ensure that Saakashvili is provided with medical care and that his rights are protected.

The human rights organization Amnesty International has called Saakashvili’s treatment an obvious political revenge.