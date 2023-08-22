Criminal proceedings against the former US President for attempted electoral fraud are pending in the state of Georgia. Trump now has to meet various conditions – and pay bail of $ 200,000.

In the trial of former US President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia on allegations of attempted election fraud, the court prohibited the accused from spreading threats on social media. Trump is also required to post bail of $200,000, according to court documents seen by Reuters on Monday. Trump should not obstruct justice or intimidate witnesses. “This includes, but is not limited to, social media posts or the republication of third-party posts on social media,” reads the order signed by Judge Scott McAfee in Fulton County Superior Court.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged last week in connection with the 2020 election defeat in the US state. The accused have until Friday to comment on the allegations. The public prosecutor’s office has proposed that the trial begin on March 4, 2024, and Trump’s lawyers want to delay the trial until 2026. A new president will be elected in the United States next year. Among the opposition Republicans, Trump has so far had the best chance of leading his party’s campaign against incumbent Joe Biden’s Democrats.